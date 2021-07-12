Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – Fugitive killer cop, Caroline Kangogo, is now living on borrowed time after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) enlisted the services of the military in her search even as she is categorized as an enemy combatant.

With the military involved, it is just a matter of time before Kangogo is found dead or alive as the military are only trained to kill the enemy.

Kangogo is accused of killing two men in 24 hours, on Sunday, July 4, and Monday.

Detectives have intensified their search and are looking for her on major highways including the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret and Nairobi-Mombasa.

The elite units will also be checking hotels and means of communication.

“We have expanded our hunt to major highways, hotels, lodges and other places where we feel she could be hiding.

“Soon we shall arrest her,” a detective privy to the matter told the Nation.

Nakuru County Criminal Investigations Officer Anthony Sunguti dismissed reports that Kangongo had been spotted in Nakuru and Eldoret as earlier reported by some media houses.

Sunguti noted that it had been difficult to trace Kangogo since she dumped her cellphone.

The authorities have maintained that Kangogo should surrender to avoid facing severe consequences.

“The more she continues to be on the run, the more we continue to categorise her as an extremist and the consequences will be severe,” another officer stated.

The officer’s parents have also called upon her to surrender to the authorities and highlight her role in the murder of the two men.

The Kenyan DAILY POST