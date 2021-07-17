Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 17, 2021 – The Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has disputed claims that killer cop Caroline Kangogo killed herself, saying she may have been assassinated.

Venting on social media, Havi sought to know who the witnesses are in the alleged self-murder of Caroline Kangogo saying that it could be conscripted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation.

He accused the police of misleading Kenyans on what really happened to Caroline Kangogo who was found dead with a bullet wound in her head at her parents’ place.

“The media has been conscripted by DCI to run with the cover-up story “Caroline Kangogo commits suicide.” Who was the witness? When was the autopsy done? I remember telling special crimes boss on Tuesday, “I am sure you guys will eventually tell us that you found her dead,” Havi posted.

She had been on the run for 11 days after killing two people, among them a fellow police officer.

According to Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya, Kangogo died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the head at her parents’ home in Anin, Elgeyo Marakwet.

