Saturday, 10 July 2021 – Two men died on Thursday night under mysterious circumstances during a night house party hosted in Nairobi’s Kilimani estate.

According to a police report, the two middle-aged men, one being a 23-year-old Nigerian, were allegedly pushed from the 7th floor of the building.

The party was held to celebrate the life of a Nigerian national who had passed away.

As the party continued, a scuffle ensued and the two men fell from the 7th floor of Sky Horse Apartment- an infamous apartment in Kilimani where flashy young men with questionable character live.

One man died on the spot while the other succumbed while being rushed to the hospital.

Other revellers fled following the tragic incident.

Kilimani OCPD Muturi Mbogo confirmed the incident and said police officers recovered drugs and alcohol from the house where the party was held.

“We recovered drugs and alcohol at the party. We have not done the postmortems to ascertain the cause of deaths.

“Our analysts and pathologists are looking at the exhibits.

“We won’t rule out foul play or poisoning,” he said.

Here’s a photo of the apartment where the incident took place.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.