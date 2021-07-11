Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 11, 2021 – Former Inooro TV anchor, Muthoni Wa Mukiri, is off the market after getting married to her handsome boyfriend in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony attended by friends and family members.

Citizen TV anchor Lillian Muli, comedian Teacher Wanjiku, and former Hot 96 presenter Shix Kapienga, were among the bridesmaids in the colourful ruracio ceremony.

They all looked lovely in traditional African attires.

The wedding comes a month after her boyfriend proposed to her with an expensive diamond ring.

It’s not clear whether they will host a white wedding.

Muthoni Wa Mukiri has always gushed over her fiancé ever since they fell in love.

A few months ago, she encouraged women to be positive when looking for love and thanked God for giving her the perfect man in her life.

“You can get a good man; stop thinking negative about yourself like I cannot get a good man. Me, I got one. Because I wanted a guy who would ask me out on a date officially, that is what I wanted, and that is what I got.

“That is exactly what happened when meeting my lover. Believe you are worthy of the best because you are the best,” she wrote.

The pretty former TV girl is among the hottest vernacular anchors.

She used to give Kikuyu men sleepless nights when she was working at Inooro TV.

Here are photos of her traditional wedding ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.