Wednesday, 21 July 2021 – Grief has engulfed a village in Kericho after a fast-rising deejay identified as DJ Scrim perished in a road accident alongside his wife and parents.

DJ Scrim was travelling back to Nairobi from Kericho in the company of his wife Sheila Chepngeno and parents when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck.

According to reports, Sheila alongside her husband and his parents died on their way to the hospital.

DJ Scrim’s brother-in-law announced the sad news on social media saying, “Indeed Death is Cruel. Rest in Peace My Sister Shilar Neno, Your husband DJ Scrim, and your two parents-in-law who perished in a road accident. We loved you but God decided to do His will.”

Here are photos of the deceased deejay and his wife.

