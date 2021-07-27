Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 27, 2021 – On Saturday, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was embarrassed by a group of women from the popular Karatina Market.

Kabogo had just made a stopover in the busy market from Meru, where Mt Kenya leaders had gathered to plan how to unite the vote-rich region.

When he started addressing an empty crowd, Kabogo, who is a renowned Kieleweke apologist, tried to convince the residents to support Mt Kenya unity but his sentiments fell on deaf ears.

In the video, women could be heard dissing Kabogo when he told them that he has enough money and he was the first person in Kenya to buy a private chopper.

The women told Kabogo that their hearts belong to Ruto and he was wasting his time trying to convince them otherwise.

Here is the video.

