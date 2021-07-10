Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 10, 2021 – Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, is currently in hot soup after being accused of neglecting a child he bore with his former Househelp.

According to court records, Kimani is said to have raped the maid and sired a child who is now a student at State House Girls, Nairobi.

On Friday, the maid identified as Winfred Wangui asked Wamatangi to pay his daughter’s Form One entry fees.

In 2019, a Children’s Court ordered the senator to pay for the child’s education, orders he has disregarded.

“School fees is paid termly and therefore it is not monthly maintenance. The defendant ( Wamatangi) shall pay school fees as per the school fees structure.

“He shall also pay school fees related expenses,” Hon M. Murage ruled.

Wangui, who was speaking to journalists, said the father of her child had remained mum on the matter.

“The girl has received an admission letter to a good school but I cannot manage to raise the required money. Wamatangi, who is the father of the bright girl, blocked me and failed to respond to my text messages that I wrote to him reminding him of his role,” Wangui said.

She claimed that the Senate majority whip occasionally sent Sh5,000 for primary school fees.

She concluded by saying she is afraid her child will not join High school if she does not raise the money required for Form One admission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST