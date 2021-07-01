Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, is currently wishing the earth would open and swallow him after he was embarrassed badly by Kiambu MCAs on Thursday

Moi, according to former State House blogger Dennis Itumbi, had invited the MCAs for a meeting that was organized by Wonder Joy Events Organising Company.

Itumbi further alleged that this meeting was to campaign for the Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama.

However, Moi was welcomed by empty seats and to hide the embarrassment all journalists were kicked out of the venue except Standard Group journalists.

“Kiambu MCAs snub meeting called by @MoiGideon & hosted by Wonder Joy Events on behalf of Deep State. Kanu wanted to start off Kiambaa Campaigns for Jubilee Candidate.

“Media being kicked out, except @StandardKenyaFYI – WonderJoy, feeds the Directorate of Criminal Investigations – DCI literally.

“Deep State for Deep State.GM, you can still have this meeting, call again and offer FIVE times more,” Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST