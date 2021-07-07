Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Kiambu County Governor, James Nyoro, has revealed what Deputy President William Ruto will do to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga once he wins the presidency in 2022.

As it stands, Ruto is likely to be the next president, since his ‘hustler movement’ is spreading like wildfire across the country.

In an interview with Inooro FM on Wednesday, Nyoro said that William Ruto is just watching Raila Odinga, and when he gets into power, he will deal with him as an individual, not as a president.

The Governor also warned those abusing Ruto that they will be in trouble when he ascends to the throne in 2022.

“William Ruto is not a saint as most of the Kenyans view him. The History is very clear that Ruto is a vengeful Politician, if you attack him today he will not respond on the spot, but is a must he will take revenge,” Nyoro stated.

“For those of us who have worked with DP Ruto, know him well. He does not take things slightly as you can imagine.

“This is a message to those attacking and insulting Ruto, they will face it rough when he gets the opportunity to become the President,” Nyoro added.

He concluded by urging Raila and his group to prepare for the worst if Ruto becomes President in 2022.

“Raila and his team must get prepared for anything if Ruto secures the presidential seat because he will rule as a dictator and his say shall be final,” he stated.

