Monday, 12 July 2021 – Yesterday, during the chaotic Kiambaa campaigns, a middle-aged man was captured on camera staggering in the streets while drunk like a skunk.

According to reports, politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto bought cheap liquor for some youths to cause chaos after police were deployed to cordon off Karuri Primary School grounds, where members of the Jubilee party and United Democratic Alliance(UDA) clashed over the campaign venue.

Drunk and rowdy youths who had been hired by UDA politicians engaged police in running battles while trying to gain access to the campaign venue.

While Jubilee erected several tents in the field on Saturday, Deputy President William Ruto-linked UDA party claimed it had already booked and paid for the venue.

This young man is among a group of drunk rowdy youths who had been hired to cause chaos.

He was caught on camera staggering in the streets after consuming cheap liquor.

Check out the video below.

