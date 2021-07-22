Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 July 2021 – The only witness in the case where ruthless city fraudster, Chris Obure, is accused of plotting the murder of 28-year-old Kevin Omwenga after a deal went sour has reportedly being murdered.

According to well-placed sources, the witness was murdered in cold blood by a gang believed to be linked to Chris Obure.

Obure, a well-known fraudster connected with prominent politicians and senior police bosses, was released in September last year on Sh 2 Million cash bail and two sureties of the same amount after he was charged with the murder of Kevin Omwenga alongside his bodyguard Robert Bodo.

Omwenga was shot inside his Kilimani apartment on August 21, 2020.

Obure’s bodyguard admitted to shooting him albeit terming the incident as an ‘accident’.

However, an autopsy by the government pathologist established that the deceased was shot from an elevated angle.

The bullet went through the heart and the left lung.

Police said that the firearm that Ouko allegedly used in the shooting belonged to his boss, Obure.

Obure had sought to become a State witness, rather than an accused person, but the request was dismissed by Justice Mumbi Ngugi.

The judge said the application lacked merit.

Blogger Robert Alai confirmed through his Twitter page that the only witness who would have helped the late Omwenga get justice has been murdered.

“The only witness in the murder of Kevin Omwenga has also been killed and we are hiding the info?

“Why? Chris Obure again. Wah!! Wash wash gang on the prowl,” Alai wrote.

