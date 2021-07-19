Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 July 2021 – Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, has opened up on how she has been facing online bullying, especially from Tanzanians.

The sassy business lady said that some Tanzanians call her old but despite the endless trolls aimed at hurting her, she always ignores the negative energy and moves on with her life.

Anerlisa said the reason she doesn’t engage bullies in a war of words is that they might be potential customers.

“Tanzanians like to abuse me and call me old but I let that pass because one day I would like them to support our business. Still got love for you all,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Walking out of her marriage with renowned Bongo singer Ben pol could just be one of the reasons why the 32-year-old heiress is receiving online hate from Tanzanians.

She divorced Ben Pol early this year after exchanging vows in a colourful wedding that was the talk of the town.

