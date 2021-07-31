Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 31, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has exposed a plan by the ‘deep state’ of blocking Kenyans from electing a president of their own choice.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Kuria, who is a loyal foot soldier of Deputy President William Ruto, said unlike 2017 where Kenyans voted on six different positions, this time there is a plan to withdraw the presidency position on the ballot.

He however explained that after a member of Parliament has been elected, they will go to parliament, get paid to elect who they will be told to vote in for the sake of other Kenyans.

“Kuna njama na msiseme ni mimi ninewafichulia siri. Njama ni kwamba mwaka wa 2022 kutakua na ballot tano.

“Mtachagua MCA, mbunge, senator, Women rep na governor lakini ya Rais hamtachagua.

“Ati Sasa sisi ndio tutaenda bunge tupatiwe alfu kumi kwa choo tuwachagulie Rais,” Kuria said.

