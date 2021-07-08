Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – A chilling video showing the moment a motorbike rider was involved in a grisly road accident that almost claimed his precious life has emerged.

In the video captured on a dashboard camera on a busy road, the speeding motorbike rider is seen approaching a junction when a cab emerges from the blues, leading to a deadly crash.

The injured rider lay on the ground pleading for help following the crash that left him with serious injuries.

Luckily, he was rescued by Good Samaritans and taken to the hospital.

Check out the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.