Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Jubilee party candidate in the recent Kiambaa by-election, Kariri Njama, has disputed Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that he received threats to desert the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and become the candidate for the ruling party.

Gachagua revealed this during an interview whereby he claimed that Njama did not leave UDA on his own accord.

“When Koinange passed on, UDA prepared him (Njama) to be our candidate.

“In fact, we did a poll and he was at 92 percent.”

“When Jubilee realised he was the man to beat, he was called, intimidated, threatened, and forced to join Jubilee.”

“He came, explained to us his predicament and we allowed him to go,” Gachagua stated.

But Njama refuted the claims noting that Gachagua is entitled to his opinion.

“His statement does not hold water for anyone to say that I was threatened.”

“We’re in a democratic country and he’s entitled to his claim.”

“You cannot say you’re the candidate of any party until you have categorically stated which party you’re going to be in,” Njama affirmed.

