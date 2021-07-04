Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 4, 2021 – Former Nairobi Woman Rep, Rachel Shebesh, celebrated her 50th birthday in style through a colorful ceremony hosted at one of the high-end restaurants in Lavington.

The birthday party was attended by some of the big names in the country’s political circles among them controversial city politician Karen Nyamu.

The event was white and gold-themed with most of the guests dressed in white.

Karen Nyamu stood out from the rest of the female guests at the party after she rocked a skimpy white dress that flaunted her juicy goodies.

See the photos below.

