Sunday, 18 July 2021 – Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, is living her best life after walking out of an abusive marriage that almost left her depressed.
Last year, she found love again after a handsome young man proposed to her.
Although not much is known about her new man, he treats her like a queen.
They look like a perfect couple.
Just look at these photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
