Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 1, 2021 – Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has responded to claims that he is planning to abandon One Kenya Alliance (OKA) for Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Wednesday, Moi, who is also the KANU chairman, poured cold water on the claims that he had joined Raila Odinga and maintained that he is still a loyal soldier of OKA.

Moi also revealed that on Wednesday, he met with OKA Kenya leaders, who include Amani Nationa Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula.

“We will continue to forge solid partnerships with leaders who share our vision for a united and prosperous nation where our people have equal opportunity to thrive in their economic and social endeavors,” Moi said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly begging OKA leaders to join hands with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to enable them to win the 2022 presidential election in the first round.

The Kenyan DAILY POST