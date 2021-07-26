Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Mukurweini MP, Kanini Kega, has now changed tune on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidency although he was endorsed by the Kikuyu Council of Elders late last year.

In an interview with NTV on Monday, Kega said the Mt Kenya region owes nobody political debt and that the region is now free to support anyone who has good plans for its residents.

Kega’s statement was perceived as a direct attack on Raila Odinga, who had earlier claimed that Mt Kenya residents owe him a political debt for supporting former President Mwai Kibaki in 2002.

“We as Mt Kenya region owes nobody political debt and Kenyans must be ready to differentiate between factual and fake news as we head towards 2022.

“They must stop thinking that staying in Nairobi without interacting with us will make them have our support,” Kega said.

At the same time, Kega accused Deputy President William Ruto of using the backdoor to access the Mt Kenya region and challenged him to use the documented political procedures, adding that if his ideas are good then they can “sit down and talk”.

