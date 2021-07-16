Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 16, 2021 – There was daylight drama in one of the estates in Nairobi after a lady jumped on her sponsor’s moving car when he allegedly dumped her.

The stubborn lady lay on the moving car’s bonnet, oblivious of the danger that she was exposing herself to.

Motorists and passersby who were plying the busy road in Buru Buru Phase 5 tried to plead with her to stop the drama but their plea fell on deaf ears.

The lady’s sponsor who is identified as Mose was forced to stop the car after the defiant lady refused to alight.

Those who witnessed the drama were perplexed after realizing that Mose was a bit aged when he alighted from the car.

They expected to spot a young fashionable man since the lady who was causing drama was relatively young.

“Kumbe Mose ni mzae hivi,” a man was heard shouting amid the daylight drama.

The video was shared on Twitter by Nyakundi and it has sparked a lot of reactions.

Here are some of the reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.