Friday, 23 July 2021 – A notorious thief who was smartly dressed was caught on CCTV stealing from a patron at an unidentified restaurant in Nairobi.

The man walked into the hotel disguised as a patron and sat next to a table where a laptop bag that belongs to some young men who were enjoying a meal was placed.

He then pretended that he was talking on the phone but his eyes were set on the laptop bag.

After faking calls and discovering that no one was seeing him, he skilfully stole the bag and walked away without raising suspicion.

By just looking at the video, the guy looks like a ‘professional thief’.

Watch the footage below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.