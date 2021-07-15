Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 July 2021 – Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kamene Goro, has landed in trouble after she made an insensitive post on social media that did not sit well with some Kenyans on Twitter.

In the statement that she has since deleted after facing backlash from Netizens, Kamene shared a meme that read, “Mental health na hamna akili.”

The reckless post landed Kamene in trouble after Netizens accused her of mocking people who are suffering from mental health.

Some of the Twitters users even urged Radio Africa management to fire her just like they did when Shaffie Weru shared insensitive remarks targeting women.

“This post by Kamene Goro has since been deleted. I would however like to tell Kamene that there is nothing funny about making fun of Mental Health.

“There is already too much Stigma towards people who are undergoing mental health challenges. Use your platform for the better.

Here are screenshots of how Netizens reacted to Kamene’s post.

