Monday, July 12, 2021 – Kameme and Inooro FM stations have defied the government ban on lotteries and they are still running fake lottery programmes on their radio stations.

On Friday, the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) barred all radio stations from running lottery programmes unless they secure prior approval.

In a statement, BCLB director P.K Mbugi indicated that the board was alarmed by illegal alliances between license holders and radio stations to run lotteries on their behalf.

Mbugi argued that it is against the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act for a media house to run such lotteries.

However, despite the ban, Kameme FM, which is owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Inooro FM owned by SK Macharia, are still running the lotteries with impunity.

Inooro FM is famous for a fake lottery program called Pigwa Jeki while Kameme is notorious for Kuza Bizna among other fake lottery programs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST