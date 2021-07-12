Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 12, 2021 – The decision by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to accompany President Uhuru Kenyatta during his Ukambani tour last week, has continued to elicit sharp reactions from members of the Kamba community.

On Monday, Kitui Senator, Enoch Wambua, said Raila disrespected the Kamba community by gate-crashing their meeting with the Head of State.

Wambua, who is a close ally of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, further warned Raila against attending a meeting which Ukambani leaders are planning to have with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“For Raila Odinga to have come to our meeting it wasn’t right and because there will be other functions and the President will be coming to Kitui, Mimi naomba kwa heshima tafadhali Baba wewe usikuje.

“Wacha sisi tuongee mambo yetu,” Wambua said.

However, Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, has defended Raila’s visit saying it is Ukambani governors who invited Raila Odinga.

“We invited Raila to Ukambani as South Eastern Kenya Economic Bloc (SKEB) together with Governor Charity Ngilu and Kibutha Kibwana.

“We invited Raila because we wanted him to see how Ukambani is developed and because he has a huge following, many people will learn good things about us,” Mutua told journalists on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST