Monday, July 26, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is confident of winning the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking at a church function in Kitui on Sunday, Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement leader, said he has all that it takes to be the President in 2022.

Kalonzo also stated that Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler narrative’ is unrealistic and urged Kenyans to reject his bid.

He exuded confidence that he will floor Ruto in the race to succeed President Kenyatta.

“Defeating William Ruto is my number one priority and I have reasons for it… Defeating you we shall,” Kalonzo said,

He further said he is set to kickstart countrywide rallies to popularize his presidential bid.

“Yeyote yule anataka kuja kuomba kura ukambani amekaribishwa… Mimi nitaenda Eldoret kwa William Ruto, Siaya, Kisumu… Nitaenda everywhere.

“That is the nation we want,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST