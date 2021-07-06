Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Three NASA principals, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) have renewed their vicious battle with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM over the political party’s funds in a bid to suffocate the ODM leader of cash ahead of the 2022 General Election as they move to dissolve the coalition.

The three have mandated Kalonzo to reach out to ODM to solve the funding issues as they work on dissolution papers.

This comes even as Wetangula declared that after the coalition is dissolved they will compel Raila to account for every shilling disbursed to the joint account by the exchequer.

“What is left of NASA is winding up and accountability issues.”

“Public resources have been channeled to one of the partners who have completely refused to account,” Wetangula stated.

According to the records, Raila’s party pocketed over Sh4 billion from the political parties fund and refused to share the money with his NASA colleagues.

The unfolding comes at a time Raila is facing the hardest time of his political career given his advanced age.

Raila, who will be making his last stab at the presidency, will also face the most formidable competitor ever in the person of William Ruto, who is the current deputy president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST