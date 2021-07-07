Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday led a delegation of Kamba leaders to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, following the cancellation of the president’s visit to the region.

After the meeting, State House directives released a statement indicating that President’s previously scheduled tour to the Ukambani region is now on and the details will be communicated.

Taking to his Twitter, Kalonzo detailed the secret deal he struck with President Uhuru Kenyatta during the meeting.

He revealed that they agreed that the President should visit the region in phases in the coming days.

“Held a consultative meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Cabinet, and leaders from the Lower Eastern region on his visit to the region.”

“We agreed on phased visits by the President to the region in the coming days,” he disclosed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST