Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – One Kenya Alliance principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) are torn between the rock and the hard place as far as supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is concerned.

This became evident during the meeting yesterday in which some principals were still undecided whether or not to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s coalition with Raila despite Gideon Moi trying to convince them that it was the right move.

According to sources, Kalonzo, Mudavadi, and Wetangula are still jittery about supporting Raila as they fear he might use and dump them again as he has done in previous years.

Reports further alleged that One Kenya Alliance was divided on how to draft a legal and binding agreement as some principals were still undecided on formally joining the Uhuru-Raila coalition.

However, Tiaty MP William Kamket, a close ally of Gideon Moi, disclosed that the alliance was facing hurdles in supporting one of their own and reaching a compromise.

“The plot is thickening. You will see coalitions within coalitions. We hope the alliance will support Uhuru and Raila,”Kamket detailed.

“We are having discussions. We are not interested in the legal issues for now.

“We are getting together to look at the policy document and emerging issues from the technical team,” Kamket added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST