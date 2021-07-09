Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 9, 2021 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has revealed why most rich people in the Mt Kenya region want Deputy President William Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

In an interview with KTN’s Sophia Wanuna on Thursday evening, Kabogo, who is a close ally of Uhuru, said the Mt Kenya region electorate prefers Ruto’s presidency, because of his attitude in the field of leadership and his ability in the world of business.

“The reason why tycoons from Mount Kenya want William Ruto to succeed President Kenyatta is because of his politics and his skills in leadership.

“And also just to add is business,” Kabogo said.

“William Ruto is a businessman. He has many businesses within the Country and outside, so those guys view him as an opportunity who can open more doors if he gets into power,” Kabogo added.

Most prominent businessmen from Mt Kenya, except some few billionaires, are in support of Ruto’s hustler movement’s ideology.

