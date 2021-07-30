Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 30, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has dismissed efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta to unite the Mt. Kenya region, saying it is too little too late.

In his statement, Kuria accused Uhuru of neglecting the region in his national development agenda following his handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“For the past four years, we have been lamenting that our businesses have collapsed.”

“We have been complaining that enforcement officers are harassing traders in Nyamakima and Gikomba. Still, nothing has been done to that effect,” Kuria said.

He noted that most public medical facilities in the region lack drugs, some homes still lack running tap water while some areas are without proper road infrastructure.

”We still have some places in Mt Kenya where there is no running tap water.”

“Yet, despite raising these concerns, some of us have been labelled as madmen.”

“Since the General Election is just around the corner, some people are busy calling for us to unite with them, but I want to tell them that this cannot happen because it is late,” Kuria said.

According to Kuria, it is too late for Uhuru to unite the GEMA community and should just pack up and go because they have already moved on.

”You reached to us when it was late. If you wanted to unite with us, you could have come much earlier.”

“We overwhelmingly voted in this government to the last man, but instead of providing us with essential services, they resorted to singing to us reggae when we are suffering. So we are telling you, finish and go,” Kuria stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST