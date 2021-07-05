Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 5, 2021 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Wa Chege, has joined other leaders in pouring cold water on the looming alliance between Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

For the last one month, there have been ongoing talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s allies about a possible formation of an alliance ahead of the 2022 poll.

However, speaking in an interview with Inooro FM on Monday, Sabina, who is Team Kieleweke diehard, said she is not aware of plans of Jubilee merging with ODM.

Sabina said the looming merger is an agenda-driven by two leaders extending as the Jubilee leaders they have never met and neither talked of such.

“No one told me about the Jubilee-ODM merger. If two people meet and talk about such things, that is not something to give me sleepless nights,” Sabina said

She further stated that the Kikuyu Community needs to be cautious and protect the Jubilee party failure to which they will miss being part of the negotiation table.

“If we dissolve the Jubilee Party, what are we going to negotiate with at the negotiation table.

“Today if you ask our people which party, they cannot tell you,” she noted.

