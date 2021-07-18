Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, July 18, 2021 – A section of Jubilee party leaders have called for the sacking of top party leadership following the defeat in the just-concluded Kiambaa by-election, where their candidate Kariri Njama lost to UDA’s John Wanjiku.

Venting his anger, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, blamed Jubilee’s top leadership for the embarrassing defeat.

He blamed Jubilee’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Deputy Vice Chair David Murathe for failing to offer leadership during the polls, which led to the defeat.

He argued that they failed to show up on the ground and offer support to the Jubilee candidate in Kiambaa.

Kega stated that as a result, Tuju and Murathe should pave way for fresh leadership.

On the other side, Garissa Town MP Aden Duale stated Jubilee Party has serious structural problems.

He claimed that the key organs of the Jubilee Party ceased to function.

He added that they cannot use a party that has serious problems in 2022.

Laikipia Woman Rep Cate Waruguru on her side stated that she might consider shifting her allegiance to another party if Jubilee fails to solve some of their problems.

Tuju and Murathe faced similar rebellion following Jubilee’s loss in the Juja by-election.

All eyes will now be on President Uhuru Kenyatta to see how he handles the recent Jubilee losses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST