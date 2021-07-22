Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 22, 2021 – Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has hinted at defecting from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee for Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking at Biribiriet, Kutuny, who is also Jubilee party Deputy Secretary-General, said he will not betray his community in next year’s General Elections.

He noted that he will follow the direction taken by the Kalenjin community.

“Elders told me never turn your back on the community, I Kutuny will not betray my community,” he said.

According to Kutuny, he is dancing to the tune of the Jubilee Party until an ideal time comes when he will decamp to Ruto’s UDA where his community’s heart lay.

“My people, don’t worry about my current political position, I’m there temporarily” Kutuny added.

This comes few days after residents of Cherangany constituency issued a two-month ultimatum to Kutuny to toe the line or else they bury him politically.

Speaking in the same event, Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago called on Kutuny to join United Democratic Alliance UDA that is linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

Mandago said the only way to solidify Rift Valley votes ahead of the 2022 General Elections is to have all leaders and electorates on board.

“If we really want to clinch the presidency, then we must have everyone in Rift Valley on board,” Mandago said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST