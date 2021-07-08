Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – Edward Ouru, the father of murdered police officer, John Ogweno, has described his son as a peace-loving man who avoided causing trouble.

Mzee Ouru said that he had a cordial relationship with his firstborn son who lost his life at the hands of killer cop Caroline Kangogo.

Ouru spoke to his son on Sunday night, less than 12 hours before he was killed.

He was to travel to his ancestral home in Homabay County this week to supervise the progress of the installation of a water tank that was going on.

“He was closer to home than I. We spoke and he planned to come home anytime this week to supervise the progress of the project,” Ogweno’s father, who is a police officer based in Kajiado County, said.

Ouru further revealed that his son was a very hard-working man despite his young age.

Prior to his death, he had bought land at a busy shopping centre where he wanted to construct rental houses.

He also had plans of starting a fuel station in the area.

“He was a man of action as far as development projects are concerned. He could only inform us of his development projects after undertaking them,” he said.

