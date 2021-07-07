Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 07 July 2021 -John Ongweno, the Nakuru-based police officer who was murdered by Caroline Kagongo on Sunday, was a notorious womanizer.

The 28-year-old police officer had two wives but he was running a web of love affairs at Nakuru Central Police Station where he was attached to.

Ongweno was transferred to Nakuru six months ago from Kericho County, where his love for women was well-known.

His colleagues tried to warn him to end his illicit affair with the killer cop since her behaviours were well known but he turned a deaf ear.

Some of his clothes were found in Caroline’s house during the search for his missing firearm.

Ongweno was murdered by Caroline over the weekend after a scuffle.

He was shot in the head and bled to death.

Surprisingly, no one heard the shooting which occurred inside the police quarters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.