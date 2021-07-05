Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 July 2021 – Jamal Roho Safi spent the weekend with his second wife Amber Ray in Machakos, where she was hosting an event.

From the photos shared online, the couple enjoyed every moment during the event that was poorly attended.

It was the first time Amber and Jamal were appearing in public after the dramatic incident where Amber engaged in a catfight with the businessman’s first wife, Amira.

Amber Ray shared a photo smoking shisha with her left leg resting on Jamal’s right thigh to send a message to haters and accompanied the photo with love emojis.

Jamal gushed over the romantic photo and commented saying, “asali’’ and Amber Ray responded asking him, “Ya Ukambani ama’’?

Here are photos of the event.

