Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 July 2021 – Renowned radio presenter, comedian, and emcee, Jalang’o, has disputed claims that he is worth Sh 10 Million.

Speaking in an interview with famous Tanzanian blogger Ayo of Ayo TV, Jalang’o bragged Sh 10 Million is the price of one of his cars.

“Sh 10 Million? That is just the price of one of my cars. I have a V8, Mercedes V-Class, Ranger Rover Overflinch, Mercedes SLK, and a Land Rover Discovery.

“But I thank God for everything,” he bragged.

Jalang’o further revealed that in addition to his collection of guzzlers, he also owns a house and several apartments in Nairobi.

“I have apartments and then there is a house I live in. I use most of them for Airbnb because it is the big business now in Nairobi,” he added.

Jalang’o said his greatest achievement is building a house for his mother.

He revealed that when his father died, he left a letter instructing him to build his mother a house.

“The saddest part is that when my father was sick, I did not have money to take care of him. When I got home for his burial, I found a letter he had written saying that things were not looking good on his side, and if he never got well, it would be my duty to build my mother a home and ensure my brothers go to school,“ he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.