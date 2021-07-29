Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 29, 2021 – It’s now emerging that Dj Crème has already separated from his wife Denise, 3 months after he officially married her.

The 40-year-old deejay raised eyebrows after he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram stories saying that marriage is a scam.

He even dropped the husband tag on his Instagram bio.

According to information reaching ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, Crème’s wife has already left their matrimonial home in Kericho, where they have been living together since last year after relocating from Nairobi.

Crème’s wife was reportedly spotted at TRM Mall along Thika Road last week doing shopping alone.

This is interesting since Crème put it clear that he had relocated to Kericho for good.

Even their kids’ school there.

Here’s a screenshot from Edgar Obare’s Instagram stories hinting that Crème has separated from his wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.