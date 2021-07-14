Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 14, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has become the latest senior politician to tell Kenyans to prepare for William Ruto’s presidency in 2022.

DP Ruto’s ‘hustler movement’ is spreading like a bushfire across the country and according to Mutua, it will be a mission impossible to defeat the second in command.

Mutua made the comments during an interview on Radio Maisha on Wednesday with Emmanuel Mwashumbe.

The county boss further revealed that even though he has been disagreeing with William Ruto for years and even reporting him to the police for squeezing his hand while greeting him, he has learned that the DP is a fighter and it won’t be easy to beat and bring him down.

“I have been disagreeing with William Ruto for years.

“I even reported him to a police station for pressing my hand while greeting him, but what I have come to learn about Ruto is that he is a fighter.

“And for President Uhuru and Raila Odinga to beat him it won’t be easy,” Mutua said

He warned that it’s not possible to complete a race with him having been practicing day and night in making sure that he strengthens his muscles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST