Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been dealt a severe blow in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

This is after Kamba elders dumped him for fresh blood in the person of Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana, who has been tested and proven.

The Akamba Clans Governing Council endorsed Kibwana for the presidency in the forthcoming 2022 General Elections.

Led by the council’s chairman Boniface Kilonzo and the group’s Secretary-General Davis Maike, the elders praised Kibwana saying he has the interest of the community at heart.

Speaking in Wote town at the residence of the Governor, the group said Kibwana should now seek the support of like-minded leaders in his bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“He has the capacity to lead the Kamba nation to prosperity.”

“We have given him a go-ahead to make a bigger step at the national level where he is seeking the presidency.”

“He should be there and negotiate with like-minded people whom he is going to work with for purposes of 2022,” Kilonzo told the press.

The council, which is set to represent 22 clans in the Akamba nation, said Kibwana beats the rest of Kamba leaders, who have declared interest for the top seat, in negotiating goodies on behalf of the community.

On his part, Governor Kibwana welcomed the endorsement saying he is ready to engage with his colleagues from the region so that they can forge a united team ahead of 2022.

“A big thank you to the 22 Akamba clans governing council officials for taking the time to check on me.”

“Your prayers for my quick recovery are indeed therapeutic.”

“Your commitment to walking with me in my future political aspirations is a gesture I acknowledge with a lot of humility,” he said.

The move now complicates Raila Odinga’s 2022 political matrix since he is banking on Kalonzo’s immense support in Ukambani to win the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST