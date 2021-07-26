Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, July 26, 2021 – Murang’a County Woman Representative, Sabina Wa Chege, has urged the Mt Kenya electorate to unite ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Currently, the region, which has nearly six million votes, is divided into two factions, Kieleweke and Tangatanga.

Kieleweke group is associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies while Tangatanga is associated with Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters.

Speaking on Sunday, Sabina, who is from Team Kieleweke, said unless the two factions come together, the region will be out of the next government.

At the same time, Sabina warned that if the Mt Kenya region doesn’t unite, then there are increased chances that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political legacy will sink come 2022.

“We must unite if we want to be in the next government,” Sabina said

Sabina’s sentiments were echoed by Machakos County gubernatorial loser, Wavinya Ndeti, who also urged the Mt Kenya region to unite and support Uhuru in creating his legacy before he retires in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST