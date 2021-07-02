Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – Cracks have emerged in the One Kenya Alliance led by party leaders Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya) over 2022 presidential candidate.

This is after it emerged that Gideon Moi allegedly told Kalonzo, Mudavadi, and Wetangula to swallow their pride and support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, or else, they should count him out of the alliance.

According to sources, the quartet who held a crisis meeting yesterday was at crossroads over President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s plan to form a coalition.

Moi supported the idea to unite with Raila and Uhuru while the remaining trio was hesitant at working with the ODM leader again, who was part of their broken National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

Mudavadi, Musyoka, and Wetangula rallied the team to orchestrate a plot that would see them work with Uhuru but isolate Raila simultaneously.

They were adamant that Uhuru would appoint one of them and that the One Kenya Alliance would form the government in 2022.

The trio had vowed never to work with Raila Odinga ever again for reneging on the earlier deal.

Prior to the Karen meeting, Moi had skipped several alliance meetings with reports alleging that he was reading from a different script.

