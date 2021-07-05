Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 July 2021 – Aging socialite, Zari Hassan, has sent a cryptic message hinting that she is no longer dating her Nigerian boyfriend, Dark Stallion.

From her cryptic post, Zari disclosed that Dark Stallion did not build her in any way, prompting her to end the hyped relationship.

“I miss him but I had to let him go. If it doesn’t build me, I won’t keep it,” she wrote.

The two had dated for more than 5 months before she decided to call off the relationship.

About a week ago, the single mother of five deleted all the photos that she ever took with Dark Stallion and raised eyebrows among her fans.

Zari made her relationship with Dark Stallion public this year in February.

At first, she hid his face and later on revealed his face to the fans on Valentine’s Day.

Netizens had predicted that her relationship with Dark Stallion would not last just like her previous relationships.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.