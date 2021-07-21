Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, is among politicians vying for the presidency in 2022.

Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, has reportedly ordered Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba and his Bungoma counterpart, Wycliffe Wangamati, to fund his presidential bid in 2022.

According to impeccable sources, Wangamati and Khaemba were the only governors elected on the Ford Kenya party ticket and that is the reason why Wetangula is ordering them to fund his campaigns.

In particular, Wetangula urged the two governors to buy him a Sh 400 million chopper so that he can crisscross the country like other presidential candidates.

However, the governors told Wetangula it was impossible to procure a chopper with county funds since Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, will question how they spent the money, yet it was meant for the development of their counties.

Deputy President William Ruto, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi and KANU chairman, Gideon Moi are among presidential candidates who have procured new choppers for campaigns in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST