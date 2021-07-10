Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 10, 2021 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has an alleged plan by the government of rigging the upcoming Kiambaa by-election slated for July 15th.

Taking to his social media Facebook account, Itumbi, who is currently Hustler Nation Spokesman, said a Female CAS has been recruiting youths from Muthurwa and GSU uniforms are set to be distributed to them to cause mayhem during the day of the by-election.

In his advice, Itumbi warned those who will be hired by the CAS to keep away from Kiambaa and not dare to do what they’ll be instructed.

This is what Itumbi wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“A Female CAS has been recruiting in Muthurwa.GSU Uniforms to be distributed. Idea – disrupt Kiambaa. Someone thinks Kiambaa in Kibra. Those hired by this CAS – free advise – do not dare! The People Will jealously guard their vote. The People have decided it is Wanjiku For Wanjiku.Wanjiku will protect Wanjikus vote.

That plan, to scare the people, will not work. Issa a risk with your life and your future…

Tell her to bring her children to do the assignment. Reject the invite, it is NOT True she controls the police like she is telling you. Kiambu Junior Police have vowed to disobey any illegal order – I urge you to take the money and when you get to Kiambaa rush to a church or police station.

Again, I repeat, Do NOT dare be part of the mayhem, the CAS hopes to unleash.

Run, Please run!

You are so warned,” Itumbi wrote.

