Tuesday, July 13, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to be losing sleep over the upcoming Kiambaa by-election, going by the latest revelations made by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.

On Tuesday morning, Kuria, who is supporting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate, John Njuguna Wanjiku, revealed that

ICT, Innovation And Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, has been trying to contact him but he refused to pick his calls.

Mucheru is among state operatives campaigning for Jubilee Party candidate, Kariri Njama.

The Kiambaa by-election, slated for Thursday this week, is a two-horse race between Kawanjiku of UDA and Kariri Njama of Jubilee Party.

Uhuru is supporting Njama while Deputy President William Ruto and the Tangatanga team are supporting Njuguna.

