Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Samoei Ruto could be having second thoughts about his decision to marry off his daughter, June, to a Nigerian national.

Speaking during an interview today, Ruto revealed that he would have been happier if his first-born daughter was married to a Kenyan man instead of a Nigerian.

He noted that his daughter was previously dating a Kenyan man from the lakeside but they broke up.

“I had previously seen an Ochieng’ but I do not know what happened,” Ruto said.

“I would have been happier if she had married a Kenyan but some of these things are God’s plans,” he added.

However, all is not lost as Ruto hopes that his other girls will get married to Kenyan men.

He urged Kenyan men to up their game in pursuit of his younger daughters to ensure they are not snatched away by their Nigerian rivals

“I was kind of disappointed that after educating her, taking her to good schools in Kenya and Australia, she ended up getting married to a Nigerian man,” the DP said’

