Friday, July 2, 2021 – Renowned political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has alleged that Deputy President William Ruto has pinned his hopes of becoming president upon the untimely demise of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Ngunyi, Ruto was contemplating a situation where he could be the designated survivor if the Head of State ceases to exist.

He referenced the issue of a past media address by the DP at a government house in Karen, Nairobi, in which he was put to task on why he skipped Uhuru’s National Covid-19 Conference in September 2020.

“Let’s remember last year when Covid-19 struck, Ruto addressed the nation from a government house in Karen, he was asked by the media, as to why he wasn’t at State House when the President was addressing the nation on covid-19, Ruto responded by stating that the President and his Deputy cannot travel in the same equipment at any one time.”

“What Ruto was saying without uttering the words is that he had contemplated a situation where he was the designated survivor.”

“He was telling the country that should there be a scenario where Uhuru ceases to exist, he is next in line.”

“This in my view is distasteful but indicative of where his mind is,” he stated.

He further compared the situation to former Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaoré and his Zaire counterpart Mobutu Sese Seko.

Compaoré assumed the presidency in 1987 after he led a coup d’état on then-President Thomas Sankara, his presumed friend, and close associate.

On the other hand, Mobutu, who led Zaire for 32 years, betrayed former Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba, who had initially appointed him as Secretary of State and commander of the armed forces.

The news comes as the rocky relationship between Ruto and Uhuru continues to deteriorate based on different ideologies.

