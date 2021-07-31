Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, July 31, 2021 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has invited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be his running mate in 2022.

Speaking at Akamba Handcraft in Changamwe yesterday, Kalonzo stated that he is ready to work with the ODM leader but if he accepts to be his running mate in the next year’s polls.

“I welcome my big brother Odinga who I have supported immensely in his political career for more than a decade.”

“What I am saying is that there is no political debt but I want him to use his wisdom and join me as my running mate and move this country forward,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo emphasized that he is focused to be on the ballot in the next year’s General Election, stating he will not succumb to perception by individuals considering him a weak candidate.

The Wiper leader was also optimistic that Odinga will join the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) but in different terms from the ones used in the NASA coalition.

He also urged his supporters to avoid corrupt leaders like Deputy President William Ruto like a plague because they are taking advantage of their situation but have no plans to improve their lives.

“Wiper has leaders who have no corrupt history and would like to work with other like-minded politicians but we shall not associate ourselves with those who after acquiring wealth unlawfully, are now bringing wheelbarrows to Kenyans,” Kalonzo noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST