Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – On Saturday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, left the country for Dubai where he is scheduled to hold talks with some Arab tycoons and German businessmen.

According to impeccable sources, Raila, who was accompanied by Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, will try to fundraise for his 2022 presidential bid.

Though Raila Odinga is yet to declare his Presidential bid in 2022, his close aides say the former prime minister is firmly in the race and is more than ready for a faceoff with Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila’s office on Monday confirmed the former Prime Minister jetted out of Nairobi to the United Arab Emirates city but denied he was on a 2022 fundraising blitz.

His aide, Dennis Onyango, said Raila Odinga is in Dubai for an African Union project.

“He (Raila) was to meet some guys who had shown interest in this thing he has been pushing called African Infrastructure Fund, so he has potential people who had requested to meet him.

“That is why he is there,” Onyango told journalists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST